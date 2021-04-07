Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix after man found lying in road

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix after an injured man was found lying in the road.

According to police, officers responded to an area near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 8:15 p.m. on April 6 and found the injured man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.