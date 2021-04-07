Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix after man found lying in road

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue, Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix after an injured man was found lying in the road.

According to police, officers responded to an area near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 8:15 p.m. on April 6 and found the injured man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Related Stories

Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash in North Phoenix
slideshow

Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash in North Phoenix

According to police, 53-year-old Jackie Peloquin was crossing the street near Cave Creek and Sahuaro Roads when she was hit by a white 2006 Acura 3.2 TL.

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Phoenix hit-and-run crash
slideshow

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

According to police, the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on April 4 near 31st Street and McDowell Road as 43-year-old Leroy Romero and a 43-year-old woman were in a crosswalk.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.