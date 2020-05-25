Police investigating fatal shooting in west Phoenix

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in west Phoenix on May 24.

Phoenix Police say they responded to a shooting near 69th Avenue and Garfield and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigations revealed the suspect and victim were arguing when the man was shot.

Police have not arrested a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.