Police investigating possible attempted abduction of 2 children in Prescott Valley

article

Police are seeking information on a man in connection to the possible attempted abduction of two children in Prescott Valley on the night of Sept. 20.

According to police, a family was out for a bike ride at about 7 p.m. near Sommer and Zircon Drives when one of the children had a problem with their bicycle. The mother directed the two older children, a 14-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother, to continue riding home.

As the children were riding home, the girl saw a red station wagon following them. The driver then slowed down, asked the children if they needed a ride home, and asked them questions about their parents.

The children continued riding home, but the driver sped past them, stopped the station wagon, and told them to get inside. The children then rode past the station wagon, but the man stopped and blocked the road with his vehicle.

"He parked and exited his vehicle and told the children to get inside his vehicle," police said in a news release. "The children had to ride into a ditch to get around the vehicle."

The girl told police a similar incident involving the same man happened about a month ago, but it wasn't reported.

The man was wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and an Adidas shirt. The vehicle is only described as a red station wagon with a sticker on the back window.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.