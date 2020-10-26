Police: Man dead following shooting at grocery store parking lot in Maryvale

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
9
Red Flag Warning
from MON 9:07 PM MST until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

Police: Man dead following shooting at grocery store parking lot in Maryvale

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police: Man dead following shooting at grocery store parking lot in Maryvale

Officers responded to the parking lot of a grocery store near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road at around 7:19 p.m.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say an investigation into a deadly shooting on Oct. 26 is underway.

According to a brief statement, officers responded to the parking lot of a grocery store near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road at around 7:19 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. The man was pronounced dead by fire crews.

"Initial information received was shots were fired from another vehicle," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)