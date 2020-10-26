Police: Man dead following shooting at grocery store parking lot in Maryvale

Phoenix Police officials say an investigation into a deadly shooting on Oct. 26 is underway.

According to a brief statement, officers responded to the parking lot of a grocery store near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road at around 7:19 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. The man was pronounced dead by fire crews.

"Initial information received was shots were fired from another vehicle," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

