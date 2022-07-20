Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania officer shoots 15-foot snake that wrapped itself around man's neck

Published 
Updated July 21, 2022 6:08AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police: Pennsylvania officer shoots snake that wrapped itself around man's neck

Officers shot a fatally shot a snake that wrapped itself around a 28-year-old Pennsylvania man's neck. The man was taken to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. - Officers in Pennsylvania shot and killed a snake after they say it wrapped itself around a man's neck Wednesday afternoon.

Police from the Upper Macungie Township Police Department were called to a home on the 1400 block of Church Street for reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old man lying on the floor with the mid-section of a snake wrapped around his neck, according to police.

"I’ve been doing this job for 19 years and this is the first time I’ve seen anything like this," Lieutenant Peter Nickischer said.

An officer managed to shoot the 15-foot-long snake in the head and pull the man to safety, police said.

"Had [the officer] not done that, I don't know how they would’ve released the male from the grasp of the snake, honestly," Lieutenant Nickischer said.

The man received emergency medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said the snake was the man's pet and several other snake enclosures were found inside the home.