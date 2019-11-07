Police release timeline of officer-involved shooting that killed a man in Phoenix

FOX 10 is learning more about a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened last weekend.

At the time, police officials say a man started firing at officers, and when officers fired back, the suspect was killed, but four others were hurt as well.

On Thursday, Phoenix Police officials released their timeline of events from the deadly shooting.

Police said it started with a welfare check around 8:00 p.m. Saturday on East Atlanta Avenue. After being told everyone was fine, another call came in after 11 p.m., and this time, they believe a family is being held hostage by an armed suspect.

Police say they heard shots being fired inside at 12:15 a.m., and shots were fired in the direction of officers at 12:21 a.m., including shots being fired through the walls of the house.

Negotiations were then attempted, and a standoff ensued for hours. Police officials said the suspect, identified as Michael Austin, was not allowing others to leave the house.

Michael Austin

At 5:00 a.m., a Special Assignment sees an armed suspect and shoots as officers approach the front of the house. Police said when officers were inside a little after 5:00 a.m., Austin fired at them. Austin was shot dead after officers returned fire.

Police officials confirmed that two other women in the house were injured by a single bullet fired from an officer that went through "two objects" before the fragments struck the women. According to neighbors, the women were the suspect's mother, Barbara, and the suspect's sister, Tamika. Both are reportedly still in the hospital.

In addition, two officers were hurt during the chaos. One of the officers was hurt by a gunshot, and another was bit by the department's own K-9.

Phoenix Police officials said they are still trying to determine whether or not the officer was hit with a shot from the suspect, or by friendly fire.