PD: Suspect dead, 2 officers and 2 women injured in shooting near 28th St and Roeser Road

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting where one person has died and multiple people have been injured, including two officers.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on Sunday near 28th Street and Roeser Road.

Police say one of their officers was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition, two female victims were shot and taken to the hospital in very critical condition, a male suspect was also shot and in extremely critical condition before he died and another officer was bitten by a K9 during what police describe as a chaotic scene.

Police say the initial call came in around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for shots being fired inside a home. Officers responded to the home to find that two women were not being allowed to leave and were being threatened by a man. They worked for several hours to negotiate with the suspect and entered the home around 5:00 a.m. when shots were fired.

Investigators confirmed the suspect did die, and the two officers and female victims are expected to recover.

Chief Jeri Williams and family members were at the hospital with the officers. Both officers are expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay here for updates.