Police search for Phoenix man who never returned from morning walk

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 80-year-old man who left his home Sunday morning and never returned.

Enrique Licano Castillo was last seen walking near 23rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 7 a.m. on Dec. 6. Police say he went for a walk and never returned home.

He was last seen wearing a white hat, blue jeans, a brown North Face jacket and black shoes.

"Enrique can self-identify, walks regularly and speaks Spanish," the department said.

Anyone with information on Castillo's whereabouts can call the Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.