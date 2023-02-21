Police shooting in Avondale leaves suspect dead, officials say

Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the West Valley.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Eliseo C. Felix Jr. Way and Riley Drive, which is located near the area of Dysart and Buckeye Roads. In a statement, Avondale Police officials said at around 12:30 p.m., they received a call for service in regards to a crime that happened in the area.

"An Avondale Officer who was responding to the call located a subject nearby matching the description and attempted to make contact with the subject," read a portion of the statement. "During this contact, the officer was involved in a shooting."

The suspect, according to officials, was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. Meanwhile, an officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

"The scene is secure and there is no danger to the public," read a portion of the statement.

Officials have released no names in connection with the incident.

