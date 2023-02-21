Police shooting in Avondale leaves suspect dead, officials say

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Police shooting in Avondale leaves suspect dead, officials say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 4:39PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Avondale Police officer injured, suspect dead

Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the West Valley. The incident reportedly happened near the area of Dysart and Buckeye Roads. According to officials with the Avondale Police Department, the person who died in the shooting was the suspect.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the West Valley.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Eliseo C. Felix Jr. Way and Riley Drive, which is located near the area of Dysart and Buckeye Roads. In a statement, Avondale Police officials said at around 12:30 p.m., they received a call for service in regards to a crime that happened in the area.

"An Avondale Officer who was responding to the call located a subject nearby matching the description and attempted to make contact with the subject," read a portion of the statement. "During this contact, the officer was involved in a shooting."

The suspect, according to officials, was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. Meanwhile, an officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

"The scene is secure and there is no danger to the public," read a portion of the statement.

Officials have released no names in connection with the incident.

Read More Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

(Click here for interactive map)