Police situation closes I-10 near Mini Stack in Phoenix

Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions in Phoenix due to a police situation.

The incident is happening along the eastbound lanes of the freeway at 16th Street, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. As a result, both directions of I-10 have been closed near the Mini Stack.

Interstate 10 was shut down in both directions on Aug. 21 in Phoenix due to a police situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the freeway is closed: