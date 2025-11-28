Possible hit-and-run under investigation after man found dead: MCSO
PHOENIX - A man found lying near a road is believed to have been struck by a vehicle in the West Valley, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
At around 2:07 a.m. on Nov. 28, two MCSO deputies responded to a report of someone lying along the roadway of West Buckeye Road near 107th Avenue.
A man was found at the location, and was later pronounced dead by fire crews.
According to officials, the victim's injuries were consistent with having been possibly struck by a vehicle.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding the possible vehicle involved were not released. Deputies did not disclose the victim's identity.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office