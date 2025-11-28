Possible hit-and-run under investigation after man found dead: MCSO

The Brief A man was found dead on West Buckeye Road near 107th Avenue after allegedly being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after deputies responded to the report around 2 a.m. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the identity of the victim or any details about the possible vehicle involved in the incident.



A man found lying near a road is believed to have been struck by a vehicle in the West Valley, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

At around 2:07 a.m. on Nov. 28, two MCSO deputies responded to a report of someone lying along the roadway of West Buckeye Road near 107th Avenue.

A man was found at the location, and was later pronounced dead by fire crews.

According to officials, the victim's injuries were consistent with having been possibly struck by a vehicle.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the possible vehicle involved were not released. Deputies did not disclose the victim's identity.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the incident location.