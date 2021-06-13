Power outage affected over 1,200 customers in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Salt River Project say a power outage affected an estimated 1,235 customers in the East Valley on June 13.
According to officials, the outage impacted an area stretching from Gilbert Road to Val Vista Drive, and from Brown Road to Main Street in Mesa.
Officials say the power went out at around 4:39 p.m., and has subsequently been restored to those affected in the area.
