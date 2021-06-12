Tempe PD: Three women hurt after shooting at Zuma Grill on Mill Avenue

Expand / Collapse search
TEMPE, Ariz. - Three women were injured after a shooting broke out at Zuma Grill on Mill Avenue in Tempe overnight, police said.

Tempe Police say a man fired two shots while inside Zuma at 12:48 a.m. on Saturday.

One woman was seriously injured after being shot in the leg, but is expected to survive. Two other women received minor injuries after being hit by bullet fragments.

The suspect, who has not been identified, ran away from the bar but was quickly detained by a security guard until police came. He was booked into jail and faces a number of charges including aggravated assault, officials said.

