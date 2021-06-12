Expand / Collapse search
Woman found dead, another injured in Phoenix house fire; arson investigation underway

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Phoenix Fire crews say a woman's body was found in a home near 64th Street and Greenway Road after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the north Phoenix home after smoke was seen coming from the bedroom window.

By the time crews arrived, the house was in flames.

"Crews quickly extended hose lines for search rescue [and] land fire attack," said Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department. "A ladder company was sent to the roof for vertical ventilation and a coordinated attack with the engine."

During the search and rescue, firefighters found a dead woman inside the home. Her identity was not released.

Another woman was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Officials say this is being investigated as an arson.

Scene of a house fire near 64th Street and Greenway

Scene of a house fire near 64th Street and Greenway

