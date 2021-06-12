Arizona DPS trooper wounded, suspect killed after pursuit in Cochise County

article

Law enforcement officers fatally shot an an armed man outside a home in rural southern Arizona where he ran after shooting and wounding a state trooper during a traffic stop, officials said Friday.

The trooper had started a pursuit maneuver to force the man’s SUV to stop on Interstate 10 near Willcox on June 10 when the man shot a handgun at the trooper’s vehicle and wounded the trooper while the man’s vehicle was still spinning, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

After his vehicle stopped, the man ran from the freeway to a nearby home where officers went in response to a call from a resident and shot the suspect when he ignored commands and went to the home’s front door, the office said.

The incident began when the trooper observed the man’s SUV traveling at 111 mph (179 kph), the statement said.

The man initially did pull over but then drove off, prompting a chase by the trooper into the outskirts of Willcox, the statement said.

The wounded trooper underwent surgery at a Tucson hospital, and Sheriff Mark Dannels said the trooper was expected to fully recover.

No identities were released.

