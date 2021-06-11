Fire crews dealing with extreme conditions as they continue to battle the Telegraph Fire

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Fire crews dealing with extreme conditions as they continue to battle the Telegraph Fire

By
Published 
Updated 26 mins ago
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crews dealing with extreme conditions at Telegraph Fire

Officials say conditions are so extreme, that firefighting equipment used by crews sparked a small fire at one point. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

PHOENIX - With extreme heat in the forecast for many parts of Arizona, the risk for crews battling wildfires becomes even greater.

The conditions at the Telegraph Fire are extreme. It is hot and extremely dry, to the point where the machinery fire crews are using to fight the blaze have sparked flames themselves.

Fire crews say they were amazed that dozers used to create fire lines sparked and caused a small fire,

"We have had sparks created by dozer blades where they were dragging on rocks, starting a small fire." said Incident Command Center Spokesperson Dean McAlister.

Luckily, fire crews were able to put the flames out quickly.

The incident is an illustration of exactly what crews are dealing with on the frontlines. Besides the intense heat, fire crews are also dealing with dryness. Crews say they are dealing with the same amount of dryness that is usually seen at the start of July.

Now, crews are also concerned over how something small could create a fast-moving wildfire.

"Have your equipment in good shape. If you have a vehicle that is backfiring, that’s not good," said McAlister. "People need to be really careful."

Fire officials are worried about campers, and they are asking them to be extremely careful with their fires. They are also reminding people to use heavy equipment only early in the morning or at night.

