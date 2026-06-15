Pregnant woman dies, baby saved after shooting in west Phoenix

The Brief A pregnant female died after being found with a gunshot wound in west Phoenix early Monday morning. Medical staff at a hospital were able to save the woman's baby following the shooting. Phoenix police are investigating the incident at a motel near 24th Drive and Thomas Road.



A pregnant female has died after she was found shot in west Phoenix, early Monday morning.

What we know:

Around 6 a.m. on June 15, Phoenix Fire responded to a medical call at a motel in the area of 24th Drive and Thomas Road regarding a pregnant female, who was found with a gunshot wound.

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She was taken to the hospital where she later passed away, but medical staff were able to save her baby's life.

Phoenix police officers responded to the motel where they are investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the pregnant female's identity or age. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, and if there are any suspects.

What's next:

Officers are expected to release an update at a later time.

Map of the nearby area.