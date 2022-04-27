Prescott playground set on fire; arson investigation underway

An arson investigation is underway after police say a playground in Prescott was set on fire.

According to Prescott Police, the incident happened just after 5 a.m. on April 26 at Peppertree Park, located at 215 W. Delano Avenue.

"Upon arrival, crews found the ground covering, directly below the playground equipment, actively burning," police said in a news release. "The flames and heat from the fire had caused significant damage to the playground equipment. Prescott Fire Department personnel where [sic] able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it contained to the park area."

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said evidence of arson was found at the scene.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 928-777-1923.

More Arizona crime news