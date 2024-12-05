Prescott Valley Police announce large drug bust with help of K9 officer 'Odin'

article

The Brief Police K9 "Odin" helped discover a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop in Prescott Valley. Two offenders were arrested and taken to jail. 40,000 fentanyl pills and 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in the drug bust, along with other items.



Prescott Valley Police announced a drug bust conducted on Dec. 3 that yielded 40,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs seized.

According to a post on the Prescott Valley Police Department's Facebook page, 4.5 pounds of meth, 2 grams of cocaine, a gun and an undisclosed amount of cash were discovered during a traffic stop near State Route 69 and Enterprise Parkway.

Police K9 Odin sniffed out the vehicle during the traffic stop to help discover the drugs.

Two offenders were arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Prescott Jail.

Three months ago, Prescott Valley Police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old California woman who was found with 30,000 fentanyl pills.

In Coconino County, A K-9 named Dex sniffed out nearly 160 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in late November.