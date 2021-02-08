Expand / Collapse search

President Biden, Vice President Harris to take virtual tour of vaccination site at State Farm Stadium

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on his "Buy American" initiative Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House

Expand

GLENDALE, Ariz. - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be taking a virtual look at the state-run COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 8.

The White House schedule shows Biden and Harris taking the online tour at 12:30 PM MST, and it will stream live on the White House website.

State Farm Stadium, which has been running nonstop since Jan. 12, has administered more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The home of the Arizona Cardinals is one of seven NFL stadiums operating as a vaccination site.

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

The Arizona Dept. of Health says about 1/6 of vaccinations in the state happens in the stadium's parking lot, but the venue has yet to reach full capacity of 10,000 to 12,000 people a day.

Reaching full capacity would require more vaccine doses, which has been an obstacle for Arizona and most other states.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

State Farm Stadium COVID-19 vaccine site workers treated to Super Bowl festivities
slideshow

State Farm Stadium COVID-19 vaccine site workers treated to Super Bowl festivities

Healthcare workers and volunteers at Arizona's 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium celebrated the Super Bowl this year while making sure Arizonans get vaccinated.

Simplicity of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could help 'pave the way forward'
slideshow

Simplicity of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could help 'pave the way forward'

Easier storage will help make the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine simpler and a Valley doctor says it may help pay the way forward in the pandemic.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.