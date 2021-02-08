President Biden, Vice President Harris to take virtual tour of vaccination site at State Farm Stadium

article

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be taking a virtual look at the state-run COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 8.

The White House schedule shows Biden and Harris taking the online tour at 12:30 PM MST, and it will stream live on the White House website.

State Farm Stadium, which has been running nonstop since Jan. 12, has administered more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The home of the Arizona Cardinals is one of seven NFL stadiums operating as a vaccination site.

The Arizona Dept. of Health says about 1/6 of vaccinations in the state happens in the stadium's parking lot, but the venue has yet to reach full capacity of 10,000 to 12,000 people a day.

Reaching full capacity would require more vaccine doses, which has been an obstacle for Arizona and most other states.

