President Trump plans to early vote in Florida on Saturday

President Donald Trump plans to cast his ballot in person on Saturday, taking advantage of Florida’s early voting period.

The White House says the president will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019, his official residence. The club is located in the town of Palm Beach, which doesn’t have any early voting locations.

Trump moved his residence to Florida a year ago from New York, citing his frustration with New York’s political leadership. He also hoped it would give him a boost in the critical battleground state. His path to another term in the White House is virtually nonexistent without a repeat victory in Florida.

The President will be in Central Florida the day before he plans to early vote, as he will hold a Make America Great Again rally in The Villages.

The event will be held at The Villages Polo Club, 703 N Buena Vista Blvd., a 4:30 p..m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Guests may reserve two (2) tickets for the event on the campaign website.

Following Friday's stop in The Villages, President Trump is expected to travel to Pensacola for an evening rally.

Trump's visit will be followed less than 24 hours later by former President Barack Obama, who will make a stop to campaign for Joe Biden in Miami on Saturday.

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, this will be the third time the president will have visited the Sunshine State since contracting COVID-19. Trump chose Sanford, Florida as the location for his first road rally after being released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after receiving treatment for the coronavirus. He returned last Friday for a rally in Ocala.

