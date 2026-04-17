President Trump visits Phoenix; Seligman deals with big power outage | Nightly Roundup

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President Trump spoke at Turning Point USA event in Phoenix; northern Arizona town rallies after losing power; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 17, 2026.

1. President Trump visits the Valley

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2. Charlie Kirk murder suspect back in court

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3. Seligman still without power

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4. Check your child's toys

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5. White House probing deaths of US scientists