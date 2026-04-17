President Trump visits Phoenix; Seligman deals with big power outage | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - President Trump spoke at Turning Point USA event in Phoenix; northern Arizona town rallies after losing power; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 17, 2026.
1. President Trump visits the Valley
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President Donald Trump spoke on Friday at Turning Point USA's "Build the Red Wall" event at Dream City Church in north Phoenix.
2. Charlie Kirk murder suspect back in court
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Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, was back in court Friday as his lawyers fight to ban cameras in the courtroom, saying live broadcasts of the trial are a violation of his right to a fair trial.
3. Seligman still without power
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As the community of Seligman waits for power to be restored after a semi struck multiple power lines on April 16, residents are rallying to help one another.
4. Check your child's toys
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A child toy set that was sold on Amazon has been recalled because of a risk of serious injury or death from choking.
5. White House probing deaths of US scientists
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The White House says it will look into the disappearances and deaths of several U.S. government employees who had access to highly classified nuclear and space information.