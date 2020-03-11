Presidential politics in Phoenix already impacted by COVID-19 coronavirus

article

The ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is already having an impact on the 2020 presidential election in the Valley.

Polling Stations Moved

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Elections Department announced that five Phoenix-area polling places for next week’s presidential primary will be moved from senior living facilities to other locations to protect vulnerable residents from potential exposure to coronavirus.

Megan Gilbertson, a spokesperson for the county elections department, said postcards are being mailed to 3,152 voters to notify them of their new voting location. In addition, the county has updated its website.

The decision to move polling places was made after consulting health experts, she said, and election officials will work with the affected care facilities on voting options for residents with limited mobility.

In addition, Gilbertson said all polling places will have supplies to keep them disinfected, and poll workers will have guidance on how to clean equipment and frequently touched surfaces.

Debates, Rallies Also Impacted

In a first for a faceoff debate -- former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the stage at the Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Sunday in front of an empty room.

"I think no audience in the debate has a significant impact on the debate," Stan Barnes said. It's a historic thing for a historic time."

Political analyst Stan Barnes says if coronavirus keeps candidates from attending campaign rallies, then it's Bernie Sanders who may take the biggest hit.

"Bernie Sanders has the grassroots energy. Rallies are good for him. A lot of people show up and he's running behind. Now, it's evidently not available to him," Barnes said.

However, it may work to Biden's benefit.

"It helps Joe Biden because it's starting to appear that Joe Biden is limiting his speech time and limiting his time at a mic in front of a live audience and now he has a great excuse to do so," Barnes said.

As for President Trump's campaign?

"We've all seen a Donald Trump rally. We all know what it looks like and his constituents are energized. I think on the net with both parties, I think it has less effect than you might think. It's really down to the democratic side," Barnes said.

November may still be far away, but there is no way of knowing if the coronavirus outbreak will still be around on election day, or if it may affect voter turnout at the polls.

"It doesn't take much to believe that the turnout is going to be different," Barnes said. "It might even be lower and it might be a different mix of people that decide they want to vote. The panic in the economy will echo in politics."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.