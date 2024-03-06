Preston Lord: 4 indicted for teen's murder, per MCAO

A grand jury indicted four people in connection with the murder of Preston Lord, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced on March 6.

Preston was assaulted during a Halloween party on Oct. 28. He died while at the hospital on Oct. 30.

On Feb. 15, his death was officially ruled as a homicide by the medical examiner.

During a joint news conference with the Queen Creek Police Department, Mitchell identified the four suspects in his death as William Hines, Talan Renner, Dominic Turner, and Talyn Vigil.

All four are accused of murder and kidnapping. Turner is also accused of robbery.

They are all in police custody.

"Since the cases related to Lord’s death were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) in late December 2023, prosecutors – including those at the most senior level of the office – have undertaken a detailed review of 600 videos and a 2,000-page police report among other evidence to develop the case against those indicted today," the county attorney's office said.

On Feb. 7, an investigative grand jury began hearing this case. Mitchell says an important piece of evidence they considered was the medical examiner's report from Feb. 14.

"A grand jury was convened and heard evidence over the course of five weeks. My office has put in hundreds of hours, as have the members of several East Valley police departments. I offer my deep thanks to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office for the difficult and important work they have done. But let me emphasize: this investigation is not over. There is more information to review and the potential for additional charges exists," Mitchell said.

Police encourage anyone with information to submit tips at https://p3tips.com/952.

William Hines

Teen violence in the East Valley

The far East Valley community has been in the news in recent months as a result of ongoing teen violence investigations.

In addition to indictments over Preston's death, there have been arrests and indictments in other unrelated teen violence cases.