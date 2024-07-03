Preston Lord murder case: Suspect Taylor Sherman posts bond, released from jail

A second suspect accused in the murder of 16-year-old Preston Lord is out of jail.

Lord was assaulted at a Queen Creek Halloween party on Oct. 28, 2023. He died two days later at a hospital.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on July 3 says 19-year-old Taylor Sherman posted bond and has been released from jail.

He, along with six others, were arrested back in March. They pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

Talyn Vigil, Treston Billey, William Hines, Jacob Meisner, Talan Renner and Dominic Turner, were also arrested for their alleged roles in Lord's murder.

On April 12, Vigil posted bond and was released from jail.

Lord's murder case is one of a number of cases involving teen violence in the East Valley.