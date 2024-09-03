Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Superior, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Yuma County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Northwest Pinal County, Gila River Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Yuma County, East Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Preston Lord murder suspects hope to have bond reduced

By
Updated  September 3, 2024 7:15am MST
Teen Violence
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 2

The suspects arrested and indicted in connection with Preston Lord's murder.

PHOENIX - Some of the suspects in the Preston Lord murder case will be in court on Tuesday where their lawyers will argue for their client's bond amounts to be reduced.

Attorneys for Talan Renner, Jacob Meisner and Dominic Turner said they would file motions to modify their clients' release conditions. The other four suspects have either bonded out of jail or had their bond amounts reduced.

All seven suspects were arrested in March and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in Lord's death. Some of the suspects also face aggravated robbery charges. 

Lord, 16, was severely beaten at a Halloween party in Queen Creek last year. Lord later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Preston Lord died from blunt force injuries: autopsy

Lord's murder trial is scheduled to start next summer. However, some of the defendants' attorneys have expressed that it would be hard to be ready by that date, citing a large amount of evidence that prosecutors have presented in the case.

The defendants have also expressed concerns that they cannot get a fair trial in Maricopa County.

Tuesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.