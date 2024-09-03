Preston Lord murder suspects hope to have bond reduced

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The suspects arrested and indicted in connection with Preston Lord's murder.

The Brief Lawyers for three suspects accused of killing Preston Lord will be in court on Tuesday arguing that their client's bond amounts should be reduced. Preston Lord was beaten at a Halloween Party in Queen Creek last year. He died at the hospital two days after the assault. Seven people have been charged with murder and kidnapping in Lord's death.



Some of the suspects in the Preston Lord murder case will be in court on Tuesday where their lawyers will argue for their client's bond amounts to be reduced.

Attorneys for Talan Renner, Jacob Meisner and Dominic Turner said they would file motions to modify their clients' release conditions. The other four suspects have either bonded out of jail or had their bond amounts reduced.

All seven suspects were arrested in March and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in Lord's death. Some of the suspects also face aggravated robbery charges.

Lord, 16, was severely beaten at a Halloween party in Queen Creek last year. Lord later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Lord's murder trial is scheduled to start next summer. However, some of the defendants' attorneys have expressed that it would be hard to be ready by that date, citing a large amount of evidence that prosecutors have presented in the case.

The defendants have also expressed concerns that they cannot get a fair trial in Maricopa County.

Tuesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.