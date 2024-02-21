Preston Lord: Queen Creek mayor, PD chief expected to give update on murder investigation

Queen Creek's mayor and police chief are expected to give an update on the Preston Lord murder investigation.

The two are expected to give the update during a town council meeting on Feb. 21. The update comes one day after police in Gilbert announced an arrest in connection with a separate teen violence case.

In a statement, Gilbert Police announced on Feb. 20 that they arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection with "a previously unreported alleged assault and robbery case from September 2023."

East Valley rocked by teen violence fallout

For months, various communities in Arizona have been dealing with violent incidents involving teens, including the incident that resulted in Preston's death.

The incident that led to Preston's death happened in Queen Creek in October 2023, and a number of violent acts involving teenagers in other East Valley cities and towns were subsequently uncovered.

"To date, Gilbert PD has made a total of 41 arrests related to group teen violence since February 2022. We continue to ask the public that any information related to incidents of teen violence in Gilbert be reported by calling 480-503-6500 or through our online tip portal at glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip," read a portion of the statement released by Gilbert Police on Feb. 20.