Professional cornhole player accused of murder; arrest made in stabbing of NAU student l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.
From a professional cornhole player accused of murder to an arrest made in a decades-old northern Arizona stabbing, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 24.
1. Week 8 of Nancy Guthrie search
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Tuesday marks Day 52 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
2. Quadruple amputee faces murder charges
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A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee has been formally charged with murder and multiple related offenses in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Charles County on March 22, 2026.
3. Falcon Field landing fees increasing
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Mesa City Council unanimously approved a plan to increase landing fees at Falcon Field Airport following resident complaints regarding high air traffic.
4. Former journalist accused of racially motivated shootings
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A former San Diego TV journalist is now accused of carrying out racially motivated shootings on a secluded mountain highway — allegedly questioning victims about their ethnicity before pulling the trigger.
5. Arrest made in cold-case murder
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Decades after a Northern Arizona University student was stabbed to death in Flagstaff, police say a suspect has been arrested for murder.
A look at today's weather
More record-breaking temps are expected on Tuesday in the Valley, with highs near triple digits.
Click here for full forecast