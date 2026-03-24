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Professional cornhole player accused of murder; arrest made in stabbing of NAU student l Morning News Brief

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Published  March 24, 2026 10:00am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

From a professional cornhole player accused of murder to an arrest made in a decades-old northern Arizona stabbing, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 24.

1. Week 8 of Nancy Guthrie search

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 52 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 52 latest updates

Tuesday marks Day 52 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

2. Quadruple amputee faces murder charges

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Quadruple amputee, professional cornhole player faces murder charges
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Quadruple amputee, professional cornhole player faces murder charges

A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee has been formally charged with murder and multiple related offenses in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Charles County on March 22, 2026.

3. Falcon Field landing fees increasing

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Mesa unanimously approves Falcon Field landing fees
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Mesa unanimously approves Falcon Field landing fees

Mesa City Council unanimously approved a plan to increase landing fees at Falcon Field Airport following resident complaints regarding high air traffic.

4. Former journalist accused of racially motivated shootings

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Ex-TV reporter allegedly turned roadside gunman, grilled victims on ethnicity before opening fire
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Ex-TV reporter allegedly turned roadside gunman, grilled victims on ethnicity before opening fire

A former San Diego TV journalist is now accused of carrying out racially motivated shootings on a secluded mountain highway — allegedly questioning victims about their ethnicity before pulling the trigger.

5. Arrest made in cold-case murder

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Glendale man accused of cold-case murder of NAU student
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Glendale man accused of cold-case murder of NAU student

Decades after a Northern Arizona University student was stabbed to death in Flagstaff, police say a suspect has been arrested for murder.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/24/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/24/26

More record-breaking temps are expected on Tuesday in the Valley, with highs near triple digits.

Click here for full forecast

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