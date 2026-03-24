Professional cornhole player accused of murder; arrest made in stabbing of NAU student l Morning News Brief

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From a professional cornhole player accused of murder to an arrest made in a decades-old northern Arizona stabbing, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 24.

1. Week 8 of Nancy Guthrie search

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2. Quadruple amputee faces murder charges

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3. Falcon Field landing fees increasing

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4. Former journalist accused of racially motivated shootings

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5. Arrest made in cold-case murder

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A look at today's weather

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