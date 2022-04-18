Project C.U.R.E. in Tempe receives community help to send Ukraine thousands of dollars worth of donations

Project C.U.R.E., a Tempe nonprofit is sending thousands of medical supplies to Ukraine every day and is getting help from the community to continue its efforts.

The nonprofit has been busy since the start of the war with Russia as it gathers and ship as many supplies as possible overseas to Ukraine. It can't do it alone and others are sending help, too.

Boxes, pallets and containers full of supplies are on the way out of the Project C.U.R.E. warehouse and are headed to Ukraine with a mission and a purpose – to help save lives.

"We are just sending airlifts and pallets, about 30 pallets per airlift, and sending those almost every day right now," explained Douglas Jackson, President CEO of Project C.U.R.E.

One way Project C.U.R.E. is making this possible is through the help of donations and volunteers.

Knoodle and Fulton Homes employees stepped up to lend a helping hand by sorting and packaging medical supplies, so they are ready to ship. On top of that, they've made shirts, too.

The proceeds will help purchase these supplies to then be sent over.

"We have all seen the coverage," said Rosaria Cain, CEO at Knoodle and Fulton Homes. "It has been awful. We wanted to see what we could do to help, putting together Fulton Homes and starting a promotion."

Project C.U.R.E. says it's donated $250,000 of its own money just to purchase the supplies it hasn't been able to get through donations.

Visit this link if you'd like to help out https://projectcure.org/about/location/phoenix/

