Proposition 123: Arizona educators urge lawmakers to renew funding bill

Arizona educators held a rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, demanding lawmakers make funding public education a priority this session.

The rally was organized by the Arizona Education Association, who marched and chanted outside the House and Senate buildings, asking legislators to put Proposition 123 before voters this August.

Prop. 123 was passed in 2016 by voters but expires at the end of June. The measure allows the state to take nearly 7% out of the land trust fund, up from 2.5%, to pay for school districts' expenses.

It has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to schools over the last 10 years.

"Parents should care very deeply. The state is going to have to end up dealing with a lot of financial responsibility under the current national administration," said Marisol Garcia, president of the Arizona Education Association. "So it’s our job in the state to do what’s best for our kids. This is a perfect way to go. It does not increase taxes for anyone, it actually ensures that money coming from the land trust is given to the schools, from 2.5 to 6.9."

Governor Katie Hobbs supports extending Prop. 123's 6.9% draw for another 10 years, as do Republicans and Democrats. They just can't agree on the specifics.

The AEA says the longer they take, the stronger the likelihood the proposition doesn't go before voters until 2026.