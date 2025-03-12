Expand / Collapse search
Proposition 123: Arizona educators urge lawmakers to renew funding bill

By
Published  March 12, 2025 12:57pm MST
Education


AZ educators rally at State Capitol over funding

Advocates are calling on Arizona state lawmakers to properly fund education in the state during an event at the Arizona State Capitol on March 12.

The Brief

    • Proposition 123 allows the state to take nearly 7% out of the land trust fund to pay for school districts' expenses.
    • The bill was passed in 2016, but it is set to expire at the end of June.
    • Educators held a rally on March 12, urging lawmakers to put the bill before voters.

PHOENIX - Arizona educators held a rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, demanding lawmakers make funding public education a priority this session.

What they're saying:

The rally was organized by the Arizona Education Association, who marched and chanted outside the House and Senate buildings, asking legislators to put Proposition 123 before voters this August.

Prop. 123 was passed in 2016 by voters but expires at the end of June. The measure allows the state to take nearly 7% out of the land trust fund, up from 2.5%, to pay for school districts' expenses.

It has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to schools over the last 10 years.

"Parents should care very deeply. The state is going to have to end up dealing with a lot of financial responsibility under the current national administration," said Marisol Garcia, president of the Arizona Education Association. "So it’s our job in the state to do what’s best for our kids. This is a perfect way to go. It does not increase taxes for anyone, it actually ensures that money coming from the land trust is given to the schools, from 2.5 to 6.9."

Arizona educators held a rally at the state Capitol on March 12, demanding lawmakers make funding public education a priority this session.

Governor Katie Hobbs supports extending Prop. 123's 6.9% draw for another 10 years, as do Republicans and Democrats. They just can't agree on the specifics.

The AEA says the longer they take, the stronger the likelihood the proposition doesn't go before voters until 2026.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered by FOX 10 reporter Ashlie Rodriguez.

