Protecting first responders amid coronavirus outbreak

Police officer and firefighter positions are not a work-at-home job and they're definitely essential, but whenever they go out on a call, they not only have to deal with an emergency situation, but also the coronavirus.

Phoenix police say they are taking into consideration how muich of an emergency every call is before dispatching officers.

Phoenix firefighters say the good news is that they are prepared for these situations. They have masks and gloves and the donations being made have helped them increase their stockpile.

The department also tells us that 911 dispatchers are screening calls to see if patients may have symptoms of the coronavirus.

"So this starts out when a call comes in to 911, our dispatchers are now trained to listen for symptoms that maybe a COVID-19 type call and they will then alert our crews so they have the opportunity to put on the protective equipment that they need to effectively run that call and mitigate that hazard," explained Phoenix Fire Department Captain Kenny Overton.

Emergency workers are still at risk and we've learned that a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency says that employee works at the headquarters in downtown Phoenix.

The building is currently being cleaned. MCSO is working with anyone who may have had contact with the employee.

We have also learned that a Phoeix police officer has tested positive for COVID-19. That officer was on vacation when he experienced symptoms and has not returned to work.

Three other department employees have also tested positive.

