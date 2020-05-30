Protests held in Austin over Mike Ramos, George Floyd's deaths

Protesters took to the streets in downtown Austin Saturday, demanding justice for George Floyd and Mike Ramos.

People have been gathering in major cities for several days across the United States to protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd was an unarmed black man who died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for an extended period of time. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered in front of APD’s headquarters in downtown Austin, according to FOX 7 Austin's Amanda Ruiz. Officers could be seen barricading the front perimeter of the building.

More than a thousand people had marched from APD's headquarters to the Texas State Capitol and back. People also began making their way onto I-35, blocking traffic and causing major traffic delays.

It also led to service disruptions for CapMetro.

Officers with the Austin Police Department lined the sides of I-35 to prevent protesters from entering the roadway to ease the traffic congestion.

Throughout Saturday, officers used pepper spray and what appeared to be rubber bullets to control the crowds of protesters. Protesters threw water and other objects at the police officers.

Mike Ramos was a black man killed in Austin last month by officers with APD. The shooting occurred in a parking lot at the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments. It was filmed by several witnesses.

A cell phone video shared with FOX 7 Austin shows Ramos with his hands up, showing his waist. He is standing on the drivers-side of a car, telling police he is unarmed.

