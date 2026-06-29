Quadruple shooting in Mesa neighborhood leaves 2 dead

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The Brief Four people were shot on June 28 in a neighborhood near Lindsay and Brown roads. Police say two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. There is no ongoing threat to the community.



Four people were shot on Sunday night in a Mesa neighborhood, leaving two of them dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 8 a.m. on June 28 near Lindsay and Brown roads.

Mesa police say officers responded to multiple 911 calls in the area, and when they got to the scene, the officers found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Police said no officers fired their weapons during the incident and there is no threat to the community.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting and if there are any outstanding suspects.

What's next:

Mesa detectives will investigate the shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: