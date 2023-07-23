Racetrack Fire burns near town of Cherry in northern Arizona

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:53 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Racetrack Fire burns near town of Cherry in northern Arizona

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:50PM
Yavapai County
FOX 10 Phoenix

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - Some Yavapai County residents are in SET mode Sunday afternoon because of the Racetrack Fire.

Residents in the area of Federal Mines Road in the town of Cherry should be ready to evacuate their homes if authorities issue GO orders.

It's unclear how much the fire has burned or how fast it's moving.

Authorities are urging residents to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 if they need assistance or have questions. Call 911 in an emergency.

The fire's cause hasn't been detailed.

Racetrack Fire burns near town of Cherry

Map of where the fire is burning: