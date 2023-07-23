Racetrack Fire burns near town of Cherry in northern Arizona

Some Yavapai County residents are in SET mode Sunday afternoon because of the Racetrack Fire.

Residents in the area of Federal Mines Road in the town of Cherry should be ready to evacuate their homes if authorities issue GO orders.

It's unclear how much the fire has burned or how fast it's moving.

Authorities are urging residents to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 if they need assistance or have questions. Call 911 in an emergency.

The fire's cause hasn't been detailed.

Map of where the fire is burning: