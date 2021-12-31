Rain and cold temperatures aren't ruining New Year's Eve in Scottsdale

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
9
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Rain and cold temperatures aren't ruining New Year's Eve in Scottsdale

By
Published 
Updated 9:17PM
Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix

New Year's Eve celebrations continue in Scottsdale despite rain, cold temperatures

It may be raining and it may be cold, but the clubs and bars are still packed in Old Town Scottsdale. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The New Year is off to a wet and muggy start as people pack into clubs and bars in Old Town Scottsdale, doing their very best to keep dry.

"Not a big fan. We were golfing this morning. It was a mess, but glad to be out here," said Jake Swedberg from Minnesota.

A little bit of rain certainly isn't dampening any spirits.

"It's better than the snow in Nebraska right now!" said John Tucker from Nebraska.

"It's kind of nice to have a change of weather," said Sam Kelley, who drove up with a group of friends from Tucson for a bar crawl. "We already bought the tickets, they're non-refundable."

And as 2021 comes to a close, many say moving forward into the New Year, they're wishing for the best with fewer clouds, and more sunshine-filled moments.

Winter storm in Phoenix

Phoenix saw scattered showers by nighttime and the National Weather Service (NWS) said rainfall totals will be light, but to still use caution when driving.

The storm is expected to produce hazardous driving conditions across much of Arizona beginning late Thursday and continuing into Saturday, forecasters said on Dec. 30.

Across the Valley and the high country, residents have seen rain and snow since the beginning of the week.

Friday's high was 68°F. There will be colder temperatures this weekend and freezing temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning.

More weather news

 Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.