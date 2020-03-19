Rams QB Jared Goff, OT Andrew Whitworth donate $250,000 each to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

article

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is receiving a generous donation from Los Angeles Rams stars Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth.

Goff and Whitworth are donating $250,000 each to the food bank, it was announced Thursday.

"The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is on a mission to help fight the negative impacts of the coronavirus and I am humbled to team up with them to provide 1 million meals to our hurting community," Goff said on his social media platforms.

Whitworth reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Rams Wednesday, indicating the 38-year-old will spend the duration of his NFL career in the City of Angels.

With the combined $500,000 from Goff and Whitworth, the food bank will be able to provide 2 million meals.

Local food banks are preparing for increased demand due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and are in need of donations and volunteers.

