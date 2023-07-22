Rare pink dolphin, unknown object on beach, cocaine sharks: This week's offbeat headlines

From a rare pink dolphin sighting to an unknown object found on an Australian beach, there was no shortage of unusual tales this week.

1. Rare pink dolphin spotted in Gulf of Mexico could be famous 'Pinky': 'I have never seen anything like it': A man spotted two pink dolphins while fishing in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Photo: Thurman Gustin

2. Police, space agency are investigating unknown object found on Australian beach: In the early stages of the investigation, police said it appeared the object did not originate from a commercial aircraft.

The object was discovered on a remote beach in Western Australia. (Credit: Australian Space Agency)

3. Florida restaurant closes after 7 customers allege they tested positive for meth after eating there: A Japanese hibachi steakhouse in Florida permanently closed its doors after seven customers alleged they tested positive for methamphetamine hours after eating at the restaurant earlier this month.

4. Drug-addicted 'cocaine sharks' may be devouring dumped drugs off Florida coast: Thousands of sharks off Florida's coast may have ingested bales of cocaine left in the water by drug smugglers attempting to get their product into the United States.

Great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias), swimming through a school of Tommy roughs (Arripis georgianus). Neptune islands, South Australia. (Photo by Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

5. Exotic fish with human-like teeth reeled in by 11-year-old Oklahoma boy: Charlie Clinton, 11, managed to catch a pacu, a fish native to South America.

FILE - Pacu fish captured by Charlie Clinton on July 14. (Janna Clinton)

6. YouTuber restores 20,000-year-old woolly mammoth tusk: Yes, you can purchase a mammoth tusk online, depending on the state you live in.

YouTuber and master carpenter Cam Anderson photographed with his 20,000-year-old mammoth tusk.

7. The Scottsdale couple behind a bobcat and her baby's rescue: Amazing efforts were made to bring both a mom and baby bobcat to safety after they were found inside a Scottsdale home. Now, the couple who found the duo and devised an elaborate plan to get them out is talking about the unique ordeal.

8 Stop building giant rock cairns, Yosemite Park Rangers warn visitors: Yosemite National Park has an urgent message for visitors - please stop building cairns. If you see them, destroy them!

A large field of stacked rocks (cairns) is viewed along the lower Yosemite Falls trail on August 13, 2019, in Yosemite Valley, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

9. NTSB: iPad may have led to helicopter crash that killed pilot, co-pilot: The National Safety Transportation Board said an iPad may have caused a helicopter to crash last year, killing a pilot and his co-pilot in Idaho.

A still image from a witness' video showing the helicopter moments before it crashed. (Provided by NTSB)

10. United Airlines emergency evacuation slide falls from plane into Chicago neighborhood: A family told a local news outlet that they found the emergency slide in the backyard after hearing a loud boom.