Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Record-setting Saints quarterback Drew Brees announces retirement at 42

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 16: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a win against the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL's leader in career completions and yards passing, has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans.

"Til the very end I exhausted myself to give everything to the Saints organization, my team and the great City of New Orleans," Brees said in social media post  on Sunday. "We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us.

"I am only retiring from football. I am not retiring from New Orleans," he added. "This is not goodbye." 

The post also included a short video in which his four young children exclaimed, "Our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us!"

The decision comes after the 42-year-old quarterback won nine of 12 regular-season starts while completing 70.5% of his passes in 2020, and then won a wild-card round playoff game before New Orleans' season ended with a divisional-round loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter