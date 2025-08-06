Remains of missing woman IDed after decades; Mom allegedly abandoned kid, dogs for vacation | Nightly Roundup

article

A trip to Sin City lands a Florida mom in jail once she returned home; Arizona tribal leader placed on leave amid allegations; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

1. Florida mom accused of abandoning kid and dogs

What we know:

A Florida mom's vacation to Sin City led to a trip to jail once she returned home.

Dig deeper:

Officials accuse 36-year-old Jessica Copeland (pictured) of abandoning her child and seven dogs for weeks.

Read More

2. What is Legionnaires' Disease?

(Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

What we know:

New cases of Legionnaires' Disease have increased the public's interest on the illness, as well as its potential effects.

Why you should care:

Certain factors can increase a person's risk of developing Legionnaires' disease. Those at the highest risk include people 50 years or older, current or former smokers, individuals with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems, and those with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, kidney failure, or diabetes.

Read More

3. Body of woman found in Arizona identified

(Photo Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

A body found in Mohave County around 38 years ago has finally been identified.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say the body was that of a San Diego nurse (pictured) who vanished just before a dinner date with a man she intended to break up with.

Read More

4. Arizona tribal leader placed on leave

What we know:

White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairman Kasey Velasquez was placed on administrative leave while the Bureau of Indian Affairs continues an investigation into allegations made against him.

What He's Saying:

"I respect the independent investigative process that is underway. I am confident that my name will be cleared and I look forward to resuming my duties as Chairman, so that we may continue to advance the interests of the White Mountain Apache Tribe," read a portion of a statement Velasquez made.

Read More

5. Far East Valley community appears to vote for incorporation

What we know:

The "Yes" vote is ahead in a vote on whether or not to incorporate San Tan Valley as a town, according to unofficial results from the Pinal County Government.

What they're saying:

In an email sent on Aug. 6, a group that supports Proposition 495 said while over 2,000 ballots remain to be processed as of Wednesday afternoon, the lead is "mathematically insurmountable."

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

