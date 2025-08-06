Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Kofa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Southeast Yuma County, East Valley, Central La Paz, Mazatzal Mountains, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Globe/Miami, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County
3
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Remains of missing woman IDed after decades; Mom allegedly abandoned kid, dogs for vacation | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 6, 2025 6:46pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A trip to Sin City lands a Florida mom in jail once she returned home; Arizona tribal leader placed on leave amid allegations; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

1. Florida mom accused of abandoning kid and dogs

What we know:

A Florida mom's vacation to Sin City led to a trip to jail once she returned home.

Dig deeper:

Officials accuse 36-year-old Jessica Copeland (pictured) of abandoning her child and seven dogs for weeks. 

Read More

2. What is Legionnaires' Disease? 

legionairres-disease-bacteria.jpg

(Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

What we know:

New cases of Legionnaires' Disease have increased the public's interest on the illness, as well as its potential effects.

Why you should care:

Certain factors can increase a person's risk of developing Legionnaires' disease. Those at the highest risk include people 50 years or older, current or former smokers, individuals with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems, and those with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, kidney failure, or diabetes.

Read More

3. Body of woman found in Arizona identified

(Photo Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

A body found in Mohave County around 38 years ago has finally been identified. 

Dig deeper:

Authorities say the body was that of a San Diego nurse (pictured) who vanished just before a dinner date with a man she intended to break up with.

Read More

4. Arizona tribal leader placed on leave

What we know:

White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairman Kasey Velasquez was placed on administrative leave while the Bureau of Indian Affairs continues an investigation into allegations made against him.

What He's Saying:

"I respect the independent investigative process that is underway. I am confident that my name will be cleared and I look forward to resuming my duties as Chairman, so that we may continue to advance the interests of the White Mountain Apache Tribe," read a portion of a statement Velasquez made.

Read More

5. Far East Valley community appears to vote for incorporation

(Related Video) Taxes, affordability at heart of San Tan Valley's incorporation vote

(Related Video) Taxes, affordability at heart of San Tan Valley's incorporation vote

What we know:

The "Yes" vote is ahead in a vote on whether or not to incorporate San Tan Valley as a town, according to unofficial results from the Pinal County Government.

What they're saying:

In an email sent on Aug. 6, a group that supports Proposition 495 said while over 2,000 ballots remain to be processed as of Wednesday afternoon, the lead is "mathematically insurmountable."

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/6/25

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/6/25

We're breaking heat records this week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews