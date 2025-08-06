Arizona weather forecast: Record highs expected over the next 2 days in Phoenix

The Brief A heat wave is hitting the Valley, and an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect. On Aug. 6 in Phoenix, our high is expected to reach 117 degrees, which would break a record. Phoenix may reach 118 degrees on Thursday.



We're officially in the thick of our heat wave! Both morning lows and afternoon highs will set numerous records around the state in the next two days.

Today:

Phoenix is forecast to reach 117 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. The current record is 114, set in 2023. It will be dry and mostly sunny in Phoenix.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible over southern and eastern parts of the state during the afternoon and evening. Some gusty winds are possible in northern Arizona through the afternoon, too.

Tomorrow:

Overnight the low temperatures will not drop much. The forecast low is 92 degrees in Phoenix by Thursday morning. The current record warmest temperature for Thursday morning is 91 degrees, set in 2023.

The records continue Thursday afternoon with another round of 113-118 degree temperatures across the Valley. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is expected to reach 118, which will smash the previous record of 112 set in 2012.

Yet again, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible over primarily southern and eastern Arizona. A few storms are possible over higher terrain across northern Arizona, too.

This Weekend:

The high temperatures will start to slump slowly beginning Friday. Phoenix will hit 113 Friday, and 110 Saturday and Sunday.

Some additional moisture may trickle into the airmass centered over Arizona by this weekend. This brings around a 10% chance of showers by Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening for the Valley.

Big picture view:

Overall, while some spotty chances are present in the forecast. There doesn't appear to be a clear return to strong monsoon chances in the immediate future.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com