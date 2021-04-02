Expand / Collapse search

Report concerning Texans QB Deshaun Watson filed with Houston police, attorney responds

By FOX 26 Staff
FILE PHOTO: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans drops back to pass during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is reporting that a report was filed concerning Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson. 

A total of 21 civil lawsuits have been filed so far against the QB.

As part of a statement, Houston police said, "as with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process."

Rusty Hardin, the attorney representing Watson, just released a statement saying, "We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."