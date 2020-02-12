Reports: Lori Vallow may have accessed classroom communication system of JJ Vallow's former school

article

Officials with a school attended by JJ Vallow say the missing child's mother, Lori Vallow, may have accessed the school's classroom communication system on multiple occasions after JJ was withdrawn from the school.

JJ and Tylee Ryan have not been seen for months, and their disappearances have uncovered a complicated sequence of events related to Lori and Chad Daybell, including details surrounding the death of Lori's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death of Daybell's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

Lori was ordered to present JJ and Tylee to authorities in Idaho by January 30. She did not comply with the deadline.

On Wednesday, FOX 10's Justin Lum obtained a statement from officials with L.I.F.E Academy, who say it appears an application or phone identified as Lori Vallow has been continually monitoring the classroom communication system the school uses between the classroom and parents.

"Upon discovering that Lori's name was used to sign on to this app, the name Lori Vallow has been tracked multiple times since JJ was unenrolled," reads a portion of the statement.

The application or phone identified as Lori Vallow reportedly accessed the system seven times. Some instances of access, according to school officials, happened around Thanksgiving. One instance happened about a week ago. School officials say they have removed access rights for the phone or application identified as Lori Vallow.

FOX 10 first reported on JJ and Tylee's disappearance around Christmas.

"We cannot speculate as to why Lori or someone using her accounts or electronics would continue to follow the classroom or our organization during this time frame," read a portion of the statement.

In early September, Lori pulled JJ out of the school, which is tailored to help with JJ's autism. By that point, Lori had already moved JJ and Tylee to Idaho.

At the time, Lori withdrew her son from school via phone and e-mail, saying she got a job promotion in California.

Lori's e-mail reads, in part, "our lives have changed drastically since my husband passed away last month." Staff members also say Lori told them Charles killed himself.

Charles Vallow actually died two months before Lori took JJ out of the academy. At the time of Charles' death, Chandler Police officials say his brother-in-law, now identified as Alex Cox, shot Charles.

The shooting reportedly happened during a fight between Vallow and Cox. Police at the time say Charles struck Cox in the head with a baseball bat, and Charles was shot by Cox soon after.

Cox died in late 2019.