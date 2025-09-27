Rescue operations continue in Globe after 'intense' flash flooding

The Brief At least three people are confirmed dead after flash flooding described as the "most intense" in decades hit the Globe and Miami, Arizona, areas. Search and rescue operations were temporarily suspended today due to more rain and safety concerns for first responders. Authorities are expected to have an updated count of fatalities and missing persons at a 7 a.m. meeting on Sept. 28.



First responders spent the day working to rescue people while also avoiding the dangers of more rainfall and flooding, as dark clouds loomed over Globe and Miami on Sept. 27.

The backstory:

The remnants of a car that became part of the flash flooding debris on Sept. 26 remain visible under the bridge over Pinal Creek in the heart of historic downtown Globe. Along the bank of the creek, dozens of propane tanks piled up. Some of these tanks still carry fuel, creating further concerns about hazards for people and the environment, as this creek feeds into the Salt River and then on to Lake Roosevelt and the Roosevelt Dam.

What they're saying:

"In 41 years it's rained, but never like this," said Mark Boyce.

Boyce has lived in Globe for four decades and said the flash flooding that hit in the area was the most intense weather he’s seen there.

"Here at my shop, I had two feet of water running through my lot, let alone what was running in the highway," Boyce said. "We had cars that were washed away. We had propane tanks, some of them full of fuel, so terrifying. You have a situation where it could have been really volatile."

Search and rescue crews worked through the night Friday and into Saturday to find people swept away in the floodwaters, with at least three people dead.

"We can't confirm how many we have that we actually found," said Globe Mayor Al Gameros. "The thing is we have a list of other people that are missing from family members."

"Families and friends have lost family members," Boyce said.

Dig deeper:

Those crews had to stop working as more rain came on Saturday.

"Because of the first responder's safety, you know, that's the main thing," Mayor Gameros said. "We have the Pinal Mountains that's 8,000 feet elevation, so it rains in the mountains and that water gushes down and that's what overruns our creeks. And so we're afraid to put anybody in there until that storm is over."

Boyce shared how the community has helped him take care of his shop today.

"I had lots of people delivering sandbags to me today," he said. "I thought I was going to have to fill my own bags and I didn't. They supplied them to me, so I was grateful for that."

Boyce shared gratitude for his safety, along with a message for other Arizonans.

"Just know that things can turn nasty in the blink of an eye, so when they say ‘turn around, don't drown’ that's what they mean."

What's next:

The incident command team that has taken over operations on this emergency will be meeting on Sept. 28 at 7 a.m. where more information and updates on those missing or dead, to where you can donate to help this community is expected to be shared at that time.