'Reverse Parade' held to honor veterans in Mesa during Veterans Day

Veterans were celebrated for their service all across the country on Veterans Day, and in Mesa, a parade held there made sure the veterans were honored, even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s a great way to recognize the sacrifices of the men and women who have served in all branches over the years," said army veteran Max Hamlin.

For the 15th year, the East Valley Veterans Parade Association hosted its annual Veterans Day parade, but the parade in 2020 looked a little different, as a so-called "reverse parade" was held.

"The parade displays will be parked along Center Sreet, south of University, and the public will drive by in their vehicles," said East Valley Veterans Parade Association President Lisa Sandoval. "This is a way to keep everyone COVID compliant and safe inside their vehicles."

Typically, there's about 100 participants, but for 2020, there's 28. Organizers say different or not, they did not want COVID getting in the way of showing love and support to veterans.

"We didn’t want to just scrap the whole thing. It means a lot to the community. It means a lot to the veterans and all of the volunteers that come out," said Mesa Fire and Medical Department Captain Jim Barnhart. "Mesa is a big city, but it sometimes feels like a small city. When you drive through this parade route, you get that small-town feel. It’s a community. There’s a lot of patriotism and support for us as a whole."

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters