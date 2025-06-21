Reward offered in unsolved Phoenix smoke shop robbery case

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
10
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Reward offered in unsolved Phoenix smoke shop robbery case

By and
Published  June 21, 2025 11:25am MST
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix
Smoke shop robbery remains unsolved

Smoke shop robbery remains unsolved

The Brief

    • Phoenix police are seeking help identifying three suspects in an armed robbery at AJ's Smoke Shop.
    • The suspects remain at large nearly a year after the incident near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
    • A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

PHOENIX - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred nearly a year ago.

The incident took place on July 11, 2024, around 11 p.m. at AJ's Smoke Shop located near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

What we know:

Phoenix Police Detective Mike Fisher described the surveillance video of the robbery, stating that three suspects entered the store. 

One suspect immediately went behind the counter, filling bags with merchandise, likely smoke-related items such as vapes and cigarettes. Another suspect was seen pointing a gun at a customer, forcing the individual to their knees and taking their cell phone and other property.

"You can imagine how traumatic this was," Fisher said, noting the suspects "went in there with a plan."

Remain calm and don't interfere

Fisher emphasized the danger posed by the suspects, stating, "It's possible that they're still out there committing these crimes. And as you can see, they're dangerous. Luckily, no one got hurt."

He advised that during such incidents, customers and employees should remain calm and not interfere with the robbers' plan to avoid injury. 

"These people already have a plan and don't mess up their plan because they could shoot someone, they could stab someone. Someone can get injured," Fisher warned. "All we need here is basically just to be calm, employees and customers.. and let them do what they were there to do. Let them get away with this stuff, we'll catch them. But we need the public's help."

Despite the passage of almost a year, investigators have not made any arrests in the case.

"A lot of times people assume that it's been a year already, they made an arrest. Well, in this case it's not the case," Fisher said. He hopes someone might recognize the suspects from the video, even with their faces covered, by their mannerisms, how they walk, or how they run."

Suspect descriptions

  • Suspect 1: Black male, black pants with white stripes, white shoes, black sweatshirt and blue gloves
  • Suspect 2: Black male, black pants, black sweatshirt
  • Suspect 3: Black male, 5’9" 180 lbs. wearing black pants and sweatshirt with brown boots

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377). A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

Map of the crime scene area

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Silentwitness.org and Dominique Newland's interview with Detective Mike Fisher of the Phoenix Police Department.

Silent WitnessCrime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews