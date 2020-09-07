Expand / Collapse search
Rick's Pub and Grub in Chandler closed by health department for COVID-19 violations

Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Rick's Pub and Grub in Chandler, Arizona was shut down on Sept. 7 for alleged COVID-19 guidance violations. (Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Health Services)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Another closure is added to the growing list of restaurants and bars that have been shut down by the health department for reported COVID-19 safety violations.

Rick's Pub and Grub in Chandler was shut down by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Monday, Sept. 7 for reportedly jeopardizing "the health, safety and welfare of the public," violating Governor Doug Ducey's Emergency Order.

The business must now apply for reopening. This closure comes not long after bars were allowed to reopen after Maricopa County met a "moderate" spread benchmark.

Bars were allowed to reopen but at a limited capacity and must keep COVID-19 health guidelines in place such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

Other bars that were forced to close due to violations include Scottsdale's Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos and Tempe's Glow Shots & Cocktails.