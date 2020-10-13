Rivalry aside, Eagles fan's well wishes to Cowboys Dak Prescott goes viral

A young Philadelphia Eagles fan is going viral after putting the rivalry aside to wish Dak Prescott well after his season-ending injury Sunday.

Giovanni Hamilton shared a heartfelt video message to Prescott on Twitter Sunday, showing support for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. It has now been viewed nearly 2 million times.

"So I just heard that Dak Prescott got hurt, and you know, it sucks," Giovanni says in the video. "I'm the biggest Eagles fan there is, and you know, you never want to see that happen – even if it's your most hated team. You never want to see that happen to anyone."

He goes on to address Dak directly and wish him well, sharing that he too has been through a lot of pain.

"I hope you see this brother, I hope you're doing okay. I've been through a lot of pain, but I can't even imagine. That looked like it really hurt," Giovanni added.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his right ankle midway through the third quarter of Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

Prescott was hurt when he was tackled at the end of a run, causing his foot and ankle to bend at an awkward angle.

He was carted off the field, and quickly taken to a local hospital where he underwent successful surgery on Sunday night.

Giovanni, who you may remember from his viral moment with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz last summer, has faced health battles of his own as he battles a rare genetic disorder.

In an appearance on FOX 29's Good Day Philadelphia Tuesday morning, Giovanni's family provided an update on his condition, saying he is doing better after two surgeries this year on his jaw and eyes.

In fact, he's even started his own Eagles podcast and has recently been joined by big stars like former Eagle Chris Long and Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt.

You can find out more about Giovanni's 'Eagles Brawl' podcast, here.

