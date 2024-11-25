Rock Springs Cafe sells thousands of pies for the holiday season

The Brief Rock Springs Cafe in Black Canyon City is busy as Thanksgiving is just days away. It's known nationwide for its delicious pies. The cafe sells thousands of pies from now to the end of the year.



It’s the busiest week of the year for Arizona's iconic Rock Springs Cafe in Black Canyon City as it's renowned for its homemade pies.

On Monday, just days from Thanksgiving, Rock Springs was filled with customers.

People from across the Valley, and state, clamor to get a slice.

"It’s a custom much like any other holiday tradition."

"We’re from Fredricka, Delaware."

"Folks from all over the Valley, north and south, put their orders in for their favorite Thanksgiving pie."

For decades, the over 100-year-old restaurant has charmed customers with its famous pie selection.

"It’s very iconic," a customer said. "It’s been here for a long time. Just a little destination day trip."

People go crazy for chocolate cream, bonkers for the berry, and bananas for the banana cream.

"They’re great! Very delicious and homemade."

"Smells amazing! Smells amazing!"

As the aroma of melted butter, baked fruit and cinnamon waft through the air, and days before Thanksgiving, customers pack through the door to get their hands on a coveted pie.

"During November, each year. This year we will sell just under 20,000 pies. Half of those will be during the Thanksgiving week," said Augie Perry, who has owned the cafe since 2008.

The pies are whipped up by a kitchen pumping out pies to go, guided by upper-crust recipes going back 90 years.

"Rock Springs pies are homemade from scratch, and one of the magic of our pies is that the water comes from our source right here," Perry said.

They're serving up tradition and delight for every slice.

"It’s just the cherry on top."

If you’re a procrastinator, you still have time. Pies will be available for pickup on Wednesday, and a limited edition on Thursday morning.