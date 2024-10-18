Rollover crash backs up Interstate 17 at 7th Avenue during Friday rush hour

article

A rollover crash on Interstate 17 southbound at 7th Avenue caused a traffic jam through the Durango Curve on Oct. 18.

One car was seen on its roof in the far right lane and several lanes were blocked as officials cleared the debris.

Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

It is unclear how many people were injured in the crash.

Alternate routes include Buckeye Road for east-west travel.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.