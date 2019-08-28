Romero atop 3-way field in Dem primary for Tucson mayor

article

Three-term City Councilwoman Regina Romero has won a three-way race for the Democratic nomination to be Tucson's next mayor, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's election.

Romero tallied 49.5 percent of the Democratic primary vote, compared with 37.7 percent for former legislator Steve Farley and 12.5 percent for real estate developer Randi Dorman.

Several thousand ballots remained to be counted Wednesday, but Farley conceded, congratulating Romero and telling supporters he supports "the will of the people and support Regina to be our next mayor."

The Republican Party did not field a candidate and the only other candidate in the November general election race is independent candidate Ed Ackerley.

Romero would be the first woman and the second Latino to be elected Tucson mayor.